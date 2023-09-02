Andre Ayew is a phenomenal leader – Ghana FA Vice President Mark Addo

Ghana Football Association Vice President Mark Addo has weighed in on the debate surrounding the potential inclusion of Andre Ayew in the Black Stars squad for their upcoming crucial fixture against Central African Republic (CAR) in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Ghana is set to host CAR on September 7, with their qualification to the main tournament in Ivory Coast hanging in the balance. To secure their spot, the Black Stars need at least a point from this game.

With coach Chris Hughton expected to announce the squad for the CAR match soon, there has been speculation in the media about whether Andre Ayew, who is currently without a club, should be called up for this pivotal game.

Mark Addo shared his perspective on Kumasi-based Luv FM, acknowledging Andre Ayew's significant role as a leader and influential figure in the Black Stars. He stated, "Andre Ayew is a phenomenal leader. He fights and leaves everything on the pitch. He's a key part of the team, he is the captain and the leader, so we will support whatever decision the technical team will take on him."

Addo further pointed out that there have been instances in the past where unattached players were invited to the national team. Therefore, if Andre Ayew does not receive an invitation for the match against Central African Republic, it would not be a major issue, according to the GFA Vice President.

Andre Ayew, a veteran of the Black Stars, has been without a club since the conclusion of the 2022/23 English Premier League season. Despite his club situation, he has been a central figure for the national team, earning 114 caps and scoring over 24 goals since his debut in 2007.