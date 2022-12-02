Andre Ayew is already a legend for Ghana - Otto Addo

Ghana coach Otto Addo believes Andre Ayew has cemented his place as a legend, speaking about his wonderful relationship with the Black Stars captain.

Ayew made his Black Stars debut in an International friendly against Senegal in August 2007, and has since made a record 112 appearances and scored 21 goals for the team.

“My relation with him (Andre) is like any other player. Surely, as a captain and also with the vice-captain, he speaks a little bit more, we have a good relation, nothing much to say,” coach Addo said.

“It’s a good relation, we respect each other, he respects me, and I respect him. He has done a lot for the country; he is our record national player with the most caps so he is already a legend.

“He is helping me to integrate the new players to also put the system down which we choose. He has a lot of experience and so players like him and Thomas are helping a lot because it’s very, very difficult sometimes to have influence if you are on the sidelines in a big stadium, so we need these players to also help the younger players.”

Al Sadd midfielder Andre Ayew is focused on leading Ghana to the World Cup knockout round for the first time in 12 years ahead of the clash against Uruguay on Friday.