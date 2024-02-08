"Andre Ayew is my idol"- Leicester star Fatawu Issahaku shares admiration for Ghana captain

Leicester City winger, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has opened up on his relationship with Black Stars captain Andre Ayew.

The 19-year-old, who is enjoying an outstanding season in the English Championship with the Foxes, has disclosed that the ex-Swansea star has been an inspiration and looks up to the Le Havre star as he continues his football journey.

Ayew is revered in England for his time in the Premier League sides West Ham United, Swansea and Nottingham Forest.

"When I was coming up, I looked up to AndrÃ©," he told LCFC. "I liked how he was playing and how much passion he had for football.

"There was some players who played in the local league and I liked them too, but Ayew was my idol. I was really watching him. It was his playing style and his personality as well.

"He was always having passion for the game. He always gave his all to the team and, at that time, I just loved him. I wanted to be like him, and now I play with him for Ghana."

Issahaku shared the same pitch with his idol Ayew when he made his Black Stars debut at just 17-years-old.

"I remember the first time I went to the senior national team and, when I met him, it was a privilege. I was so happy to be on the field with him. I used to just watch him in training," he continued.

"It was so amazing to be on a field with him. It was a great feeling to meet him. The most exciting part was, when I went there, he guided me. He started to give me advice about the game and how to improve.

"He talks to you on the game and, even off the pitch, with me here, we still talk. He tells me what he would do and what, as a player, I should be doing and shouldn’t be doing."