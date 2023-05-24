Andre Ayew joins Nottingham Forest teammates in ‘Unavailable’ dance celebration

Nottingham Forest forward, Andre Ayew, showed off his dance moves in the dressing room as the team celebrated their successful escape from Premier League relegation.

The moment occurred following Forest's 1-0 victory over Arsenal, securing their place in the English top flight for the next season. Taiwo Awoniyi scored the winning goal for the home side, dashing Arsenal's hopes of claiming the title.

After the match, the Forest players gathered in the locker room to revel in their achievement, with the energetic sounds of Nigerian musician Davido's new song, "Unavailable," filling the air.The song features a catchy chorus accompanied by a specific dance routine known as the "unavailable dance challenge."

Amidst the celebration, Andre Ayew, sporting Forest's blue shirt, joined in the fun by showcasing his dance skills alongside teammate Ben-Gibbson. Ayew flawlessly executed the unavailable dance moves, thoroughly enjoying the moment of triumph with his teammates.

The lively scene in the dressing room reflected the joy and relief felt by the Nottingham Forest squad after securing their Premier League status for the upcoming season. Ayew's enthusiastic participation in the dance celebration added an extra touch of excitement to the festivities.