Andre Ayew kicks off 2023 with a goal in Al Sadd's win

Andre Ayew kicked off 2023 with a bang, demonstrating his poaching skills once more as he scored a typical striker's goal for Al Sadd.

The Ghana captain had promised to start the new year off right, and it only took him seven minutes into his first game to find the net.

The 33-year-old got into a good position and connected on a low cross from Algerian striker Baghdad Bounedjah.

Ayew's simple finish set Al Sadd on their way to a 2-1 win over Al Rayyan at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on Wednesday.

Qatar forward Akram Afif got the second for Al Sadd before Steven N'Zonzi's consolation for the home side.

Ayew appears to be very motivated to lead Al Sadd to success in the new year.

The reigning champions struggled towards the end of 2022 and are now 10 points behind first place, but Ayew is undeterred.

He believes they still have a chance to win the title for the second year in a row and will give his all to the club.