Andre Ayew knows how to assist teammates even if he doesn't score - New Edubiase Chief Abdul Salam

Published on: 08 March 2025
New Edubiase president Yakubu Abdul Salam has praised Andre Ayew's selfless playing style, highlighting his ability to assist his teammates even when he's not scoring.

Salam emphasised, "Andre Ayew deserves another chance with the Black Stars. We all know his commitment to the national team, and even if he doesn’t score, he knows how to assist his teammates."

Ayew's impressive form for Le Havre in the French Ligue 1, with four goals and one assist, has been crucial in their relegation battle.

Despite this, he has not been called up to the Ghana national team for nearly a year.

As Ghana prepares for key 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Salam's comments spark debate about Ayew's potential recall.

With his experience and leadership, Ayew could be a vital asset in Ghana's quest for World Cup qualification.

