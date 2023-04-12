Andre Ayew leaves mark on and off the pitch with remarkable achievements

Ghana superstar Andre Ayew has been making waves in the football world with his impressive achievements on and off the pitch.

Despite being hailed as one of the most underrated African players of all time, Ayew's contributions to African football are nothing short of remarkable.

Ayew, who currently plays for Nottingham Forest, is on the verge of equalling Rigobert Song's record for the most appearances in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Ghanaian has played in seven tournaments and needs just one more game to match Song's record of eight.

What sets Ayew apart is his versatility on the field. He has captained the Ghanaian national team and played in multiple positions, demonstrating his adaptability and leadership skills.

Ayew is also the first and only African to captain an African country to win the FIFA Under 20 World Cup, a remarkable achievement that has cemented his place in African football history.

Ayew's contributions to Ghanaian football go beyond just his impressive records. He has scored more goals for Ghana than Abedi Pele, another legendary Ghanaian footballer, and holds the record for the most capped player for his country.

Ayew is also Ghana's most capped player in AFCON history, an achievement that speaks volumes about his consistency and dedication to the sport.

Off the field, Ayew is equally impressive. When he first moved to England to play for Swansea, he won the Premier League Player of the Month award in April 2015.

Ayew has also set up a fund to support Ghanaian students in every city he has lived in, including Marseille, Istanbul, Doha, and now Nottingham. This initiative has helped countless Ghanaian students pursue their education and fulfil their dreams.