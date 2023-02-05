Andre Ayew makes Nottingham Forest debut in Premier League win over Leeds United

Andre Ayew made his debut for Nottingham Forest on Sunday, assisting the club to a 1-0 victory over Leeds United.

The Ghana captain came on as a late substitute and assisted Nottingham in defending their first-half lead, securing a victory that moves them six points clear of the relegation zone.

Ayew made one clearance, won one aerial duel, and won one ground duel in the few minutes he was on the field. The fans applauded him after the game.

Ayew returns to the Premier League after signing for Nottingham Forest on a six-month deal on Tuesday.

The deal comes after Ayew terminated his contract with Al Sadd, which was due to expire in June 2023.

After his unveiling, Ayew took to his Instagram to express his excitement about returning to the Premier League. "Feels good to be back in the Premier League with Nottingham," he wrote.

The 33-year-old will hope to start Nottingham Forest's next game at Craven Cottage against Fulham.