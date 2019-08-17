Andre Ayew makes substitute appearance as Swansea maintain unbeaten start to season

Ghana captain was involved in Swansea City's 3-2 victory over Preston in the English Championship on Saturday.

The win at the Liberty Stadium keeps the Swans unbeaten start to the new campaign.

Ayew, who has been heavily linked with a move away from the club this summer, was brought on in the 22nd minute to replace Nathan Dyer.

The 29-year-old produced a strong performance to help Swansea come from behind to earn three points and move up to fourth on the table.

This is Ayew's second appearance for the club amid transfer rumours. He marked his first on Tuesday night with a brace in Carabao Cup win over Northampton.