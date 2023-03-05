Andre Ayew motivates Nottingham Forest after draw with Everton

Ghana captain Andre Ayew made an impact in his latest appearance for Nottingham Forest as they drew 2-2 with Everton on Sunday.

The game was a tough clash, with both sides seeking to bounce back from a run of poor results. Everton took the lead in the 10th minute through Denarai Gray, but Brennan Johnson responded nine minutes later. Everton then regained the lead thanks to Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Forest pushed for the equaliser and got it minutes after Ayew was introduced. The 33-year-old's impact was felt on the team, with one shot on target, one ground duel won, and two aerial duels won. Ayew continues to adapt to his new environment at Forest, having signed a six-month contract with the club in January.

Ayew's message on Instagram, "Never give up spirit. We keep going," proved to be true as Forest earned a deserved point at home in the Premier League.

Ayew's contribution was appreciated by Forest fans, who have seen him working hard to become an integral part of the team.