Andre Ayew nominated for Ligue 1 Goal of the Season

Ghana star Andre Ayew has received a coveted nomination for the French Ligue 1 Goal of the Season, marking an exceptional debut season with Le Havre.

Ayew's confidence in clinching the prestigious award stems from his remarkable overhead kick goal against Lorient in February, a goal that not only salvaged a point for Le Havre but also showcased his exceptional skill and determination.

In the thrilling 3-3 draw, Ayew demonstrated his prowess by netting two goals, including an initial header.

The competition for the top award is fierce, with Ayew contending against talented players such as Camara of FC Metz, Doumbia of Stade Brest, Gouiri of Rennes, Savanier of Montpellier, and Teuma of Stade Reims.

Ayew's contributions to Le Havre's campaign have been invaluable, as he has scored six goals across all competitions, with five in the league, leading the team's battle for survival.

Additionally, Ayew holds the distinction of being Le Havre's joint-top scorer in the league and the top-scoring Ghanaian in Ligue 1 this season.

With fan voting determining the outcome, Ayew remains hopeful of securing the accolade as recognition for his outstanding performance on the field.

