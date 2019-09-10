GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 10 September 2019
Andre Ayew nominated for Swansea Player for the month of August
SWANSEA, WALES - AUGUST 13: Andre Ayew of Swansea City battles with Shaun McWilliams of Northampton Town during the Carabao Cup First Round match between Swansea City and Northampton Town at the Liberty Stadium on August 13, 2019 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Athena Pictures/Getty Images)

Swansea ace Andre Ayew has been nominated for Player for the Month of August. 

He is joined by Spanish forward Borja Baston and Joe Rondon as nominees for player of the month.

Ayew, who confirmed he was staying at the Welsh side beyond the transfer window has been splendid for the club in the month of August.

The Ghana captain joined the club late following his involvement at the summer Africa Cup of Nations but announced his return when he bagged a brace as the Swans beat Northampton in the Carabao Cup.

He also provided two assists in his side's emphatic win against Queens Park Rangers in the English Championship.

The 29-year old has been a key cog for Swansea as they remain unbeaten in the English Championship.

Swansea lead the table with five wins and a draw in six games.

 

