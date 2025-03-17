Andre Ayew not 'worried' over Black Stars snub - Agyemang-Badu

Former Ghana star Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has revealed that Andre Ayew is taking his latest Black Stars snub in stride.

According to Agyemang-Badu, Ayew is "not worried" about being left out of Ghana's squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

This is despite Ayew's impressive form for Le Havre in the French Ligue 1, where he has scored five goals.

Agyemang-Badu emphasized that the decision to omit Ayew should be respected, citing the coach's criteria for selecting players based on performance.

"I have spoken to Andre Ayew, and he is not worried," Agyemang-Badu said, suggesting that Ayew is focused on his club career and not fazed by the international snub.