Andre Ayew not 'worried' over Black Stars snub - Agyemang-Badu

Published on: 17 March 2025
Ghana's coach Otto Addo (L) greets Ghana's midfielder #10 Andre Ayew as he comes off during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football match between South Korea and Ghana at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha, on November 28, 2022. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP) (Photo by KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Former Ghana star Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has revealed that Andre Ayew is taking his latest Black Stars snub in stride.

According to Agyemang-Badu, Ayew is "not worried" about being left out of Ghana's squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

This is despite Ayew's impressive form for Le Havre in the French Ligue 1, where he has scored five goals.

Agyemang-Badu emphasized that the decision to omit Ayew should be respected, citing the coach's criteria for selecting players based on performance.

"I have spoken to Andre Ayew, and he is not worried," Agyemang-Badu said, suggesting that Ayew is focused on his club career and not fazed by the international snub.

