Andre Ayew: Nottingham Forest's missing link in the quest for goals

Nottingham Forest's struggles in front of goal have been well documented this season, with the team only managing to score one goal in their last four games.

Despite this, the club's experienced forward Andre Ayew has been limited to substitute appearances, playing just 83 minutes since joining in January.

However, Ayew has already shown glimpses of what he can do for the team. In the game against Manchester City, Ayew was on the field when the team scored their only goal, holding up play and restarting the attack that led to the goal.

Ayew was brought in for his track record as an experienced goalscorer, having proven himself in the Premier League in the past.

He deserves more playing time to justify his six-month contract, and with his positive attitude, he can contribute massively to the team's quest for goals.

Having previously worked together at Swansea, manager Steve Cooper is familiar with the skills and potential of Andre Ayew, and recognizes the impact he can have on the team when given the right opportunities on the pitch; indeed, Ayew hit double figures in goals during the two seasons he played under Cooper.

Ayew himself has acknowledged the influence of the Welshman on his career, having recently left Qatari club Al Sadd, where he scored 22 goals, and moved to Nottingham Forest, citing Cooper's involvement as a factor in his decision to do so.

With Nottingham Forest set to face Everton this weekend, Ayew should be given the chance to start and prove himself as the missing link in the team's quest for goals.