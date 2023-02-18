GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

Andre Ayew off the bench to help Nottingham Forest frustrate Manchester City

Published on: 18 February 2023
Andre Ayew off the bench to help Nottingham Forest frustrate Manchester City

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew emerged from the bench to help Nottingham Forest deal a blow to Manchester City's Premier League title ambitions.

The 32-year-old forward replaced Danilo in the 58th minute and played for 32 minutes, assisting Nottingham in securing a point against the defending champions.

Despite taking an early lead with Bernardo Silva's powerful 20-yard shot, City missed numerous opportunities to put the game to bed, allowing Nottingham to snatch a point.

Erling Haaland struck the crossbar and missed the rebound after Forest goalkeeper Keylor Navas made a brilliant save from Aymeric Laporte's header.

In the 84th minute, Morgan Gibbs-White's whipped cross was tapped in at the far post by Chris Wood for his first goal in a Nottingham shirt.

Ayew, who joined Nottingham on a free transfer, has played in three matches since signing a six-month contract.

The 1-1 draw against Manchester City is another impressive result for the Forest team, who have shown resilience against some of the Premier League's top sides this season.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more