Andre Ayew off the bench to help Nottingham Forest frustrate Manchester City

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew emerged from the bench to help Nottingham Forest deal a blow to Manchester City's Premier League title ambitions.

The 32-year-old forward replaced Danilo in the 58th minute and played for 32 minutes, assisting Nottingham in securing a point against the defending champions.

Despite taking an early lead with Bernardo Silva's powerful 20-yard shot, City missed numerous opportunities to put the game to bed, allowing Nottingham to snatch a point.

Erling Haaland struck the crossbar and missed the rebound after Forest goalkeeper Keylor Navas made a brilliant save from Aymeric Laporte's header.

In the 84th minute, Morgan Gibbs-White's whipped cross was tapped in at the far post by Chris Wood for his first goal in a Nottingham shirt.

Ayew, who joined Nottingham on a free transfer, has played in three matches since signing a six-month contract.

The 1-1 draw against Manchester City is another impressive result for the Forest team, who have shown resilience against some of the Premier League's top sides this season.