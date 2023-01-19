Andre Ayew pays tribute to ‘big brother’ Modeste M'Bami

Andre Ayew has paid tribute to former Cameroon star Modeste M'Bami, who died at the age of 40 in Le Havre.

The Ghana captain had a great relationship with M'Bami and described the Cameroonian as his big brother in a tribute shared on Instagram.

They both played for Marseille, and Ayew shared a video of himself replacing M'Bami during a league match in France.

"R I P my big brother. Thank you for everything. You helped me so much in my early days, I remember every word and I will never forget them. A great man has left us. Your smile, your joy was something special and you will never be forgotten," Ayew wrote.

M'Bami, born in Yaoundé, began his professional career at Sedan (2000-2003) before moving on to much more prestigious teams such as PSG (2003-2006) and OM (2006-2009). He then embarked on a journey that took him to Spain, China, Saudi Arabia and Colombia.

He ended his professional adventure at Le Havre (2014-2016), where he has since resided and whose club has also paid tribute to its former player on social networks.

M'Bami had two French Cups to his name, won with PSG (2004, 2006).

An Olympic gold medallist in 2000 and 38 times selected for the national team, he was also a finalist in the Confederations Cup in 2003 and a finalist in the CAN in 2008 with the Indomitable Lions.