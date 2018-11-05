Andre Ayew pays tribute to Fenerbahce fan who lost his life at derby

Ghana midfielder Andre Ayew has paid tribute to a Fenerbache fan who lost his life in the derby on Friday against Galatasaray.

Koray Sener, died when Fenerbache were playing Galatasaray in a chaotic fixture that saw three players red carded.

Ayew, who was present at the funeral posted on Instagram," RIP Koray Sener ."

Thousands of Fenerbahçe fans and club executives attended the funeral ceremony of the 22-year-old fan on Nov. 4.

Koray Şener’s name will be written on a seat, Fenerbahçe’s president Ali Koç told the audience at the Fenerbahçe Ülker Stadium in Istanbul’s district of Kadıköy on the Anatolian side.

“We will not forget you” and “we will also be good guys when we die” read the banners unfurled by fans, in a reference to a social media post by Şener.

Footballers Mehmet Topal and Hasan Ali Kaldırım also addressed the crowd to bid farewell to the fan who passed away.

The burial service was held in the northwestern province of Kocaeli after a ceremony on Nov. 4.

Galatasaray welcomed their city rivals at their home ground, Turk Telekom Stadium, to a hostile reception and before the game had even started, there were already scenes of fighting amongst the players.

During the warm-up period, there was a scuffle between Andre Ayew and Galatasaray’s Ryan Donk which was a sign of what was to come during the 90 minutes.