Andre Ayew pays tribute to former Nottingham coach Steve Cooper following his dismissal

Former Nottingham Forest midfielder Andre Ayew has expressed his appreciation and support for his former coach, Steve Cooper, following the latter's recent dismissal from Nottingham Forest.

The Welsh tactician was sacked due to recent poor performances in the English Premier League and is set to be replaced by former Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

Ayew, who played under Cooper at Swansea City in 2019 and during the final six months of the previous season, took to Instagram to pay tribute to the coach who played a significant role in his career.

On Instagram, Ayew shared a photo of Cooper and captioned it, "The King of forest and the King of Swansea. Always with you boss..no matter the matter you are the BOSS."

The heartfelt message reflects Ayew's respect and admiration for Cooper, emphasizing their shared journey in football.

Cooper took charge of Nottingham Forest in September 2021, rescuing the team from the bottom of the Championship and leading them to playoff success.

Despite Forest's recent struggles in the Premier League, Ayew's tribute highlights the lasting impact Cooper has had on the players he coached, including the Ghana captain.