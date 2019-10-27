GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 27 October 2019
André Ayew picks MoTM award in Swansea City win against Cardiff City
Ghana forward Andre Ayew was named man-of-the-match after helping Swansea City beat Cardiff 1-0 in the English Championship.

Ayew was adjudged the best in the match following his action display in the Swans’ victory against fellow Welsh-based side Cardiff City.

He was played as the lone striker upfront for his side and delivered his assigned role to perfection.

Ayew was given the man of the match award after the game in which Swansea won by a 1-0 scoreline to end their winless streak in the Skybet Championship on Sunday.

