André Ayew picks MoTM award in Swansea City win against Cardiff City

Ghana forward Andre Ayew was named man-of-the-match after helping Swansea City beat Cardiff 1-0 in the English Championship.

Ayew was adjudged the best in the match following his action display in the Swans’ victory against fellow Welsh-based side Cardiff City.

He was played as the lone striker upfront for his side and delivered his assigned role to perfection.

