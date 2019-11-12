Andre Ayew pooh-poohs "Bring back love campaign" insists there is LOVE for Black Stars

Andre Ayew has pooh-poohed the Ghana FA campaign to ignite love for the national team, insisting there is immense love for the Black Stars.

The Swansea City star has downplayed the "Bring back the love" campaign launched by the new Ghana Football Association aimed at igniting passion and restoring love for the four-time African champions.

Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku has been leading the campaign to mobilize support for the national team.

There is a trending hashtag #BringBackTheLove on social media pushing for Ghanaians to get back to loving their national football teams once more.

But Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has rubbished the campaign as needless.

"I will be honest here. The love is there but we're just not happy. The trophy has not come home for a long time," he told reporters on Monday.

"We have done well. Nations Cup, World Cup. We have done things many nations have not done.

"We have just not been lucky but the love is there."

The aim of the campaign is to galvanize support for the team ahead of the qualifiers for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.