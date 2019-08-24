Andre Ayew pops up on the radar of Italian giants AC Milan

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has emerged on the radar of Italian giants AC Milan as the summer transfer window inches close to an end.

The Swansea City ace could switch to Italy despite a good start to the season in the English champions.

According to reports, the 29-year old could make the move before the transfer window in shut.

Ayew has already hit the ball running in England this season, scoring two and providing two assists in Swansea's unbeaten start to the season.

His performances has led to fans of Swansea imploring the player to stay to help them achieve to goal of making a return to the English Premier League.

Ayew rejoined Swansea in January after a difficult spell with London side West Ham United.