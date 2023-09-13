Andre Ayew praises team spirit as Black Stars secure two wins in September international window

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has lauded the exceptional team effort that led to two victories during the September international window.

Ghana secured a 2-1 victory over the Central African Republic in Kumasi, followed by an impressive 3-1 win against Liberia in Accra on Tuesday.

The triumph against the Central African Republic also confirmed Ghana's qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled to take place in Ivory Coast next year, marking a significant achievement for the team during this month's international fixtures.

In the match against Liberia at the Accra Sports Stadium, Andre Ayew, the team captain, played a vital role in securing the victory.

Reflecting on the successful international window, Ayew expressed his gratitude, writing on Instagram, "Two games, two wins. Great team spirit 🤩Alhamdulilah 🤲🏽 AFCON24 here we come! Thank you for the support and the love ❤️ May Allah bless our homeland."

With his appearance in Tuesday's game, Ayew extended his record to 116 caps for the Ghana national team, solidifying his status as a key figure in Ghanaian football.