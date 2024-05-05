Andre Ayew reacts after impressive goal against Strasbourg in Ligue 1

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has expressed his delight following his outstanding performance and goal for Le Havre in a crucial Ligue 1 match.

Ayew continued to shine for Le Havre, playing a pivotal role in their bid for survival in Ligue 1 with yet another stellar performance.

The match against Strasbourg saw Yassine Kechta open the scoring for Le Havre in the 24th minute with a spectacular diving header, thanks to an accurate cross from Josue Casimir. Kechta further extended Le Havre's lead in the second half with another well-placed header from Casimir's delivery.

Despite a late consolation goal from Strasbourg's Frederic Guilbert, they were unable to mount a comeback.

Ayew sealed the victory for Le Havre with a decisive last-minute strike, capping off an impressive display by the entire team.

In an Instagram post, Ayew expressed his joy at scoring his first goal in front of the home crowd, praising the team's performance and congratulating his teammate Yassine Kechta.

"+3 beautiful atmosphere in our stadium and big game made by the whole team happy to have scored my 1st goal in our stadium in front of our audience congratulations little brother @yassine.kechta " Ayew wrote on Instagram.

Ayew's recent goal-scoring form comes after his standout performance in the 3-3 draw against reigning champions PSG last week. His crucial goal against Strasbourg ended Le Havre's four-game winless streak.

This important victory sees Le Havre move three points clear of the relegation zone, providing hope for their survival in Ligue 1.

With six goals in all competitions this season, Ayew's contributions have been instrumental in Le Havre's fight for survival.

The Ghanaian's impressive performances continue to be a driving force for Le Havre as they battle to retain their Ligue 1 status.