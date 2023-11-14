GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Andre Ayew ready for new chapter with Le Havre in Ligue 1

Published on: 14 November 2023
Ghana star Andre Ayew has expressed his eagerness to begin his journey with French Ligue 1 club Le Havre.

Ayew, who had been without a club for several months after leaving Nottingham Forest, recently signed with Le Havre as a free agent.

The former Swansea City player was officially introduced to the fans before Le Havre's 0-0 draw against Monaco.

Speaking to Canal +, Ayew revealed his decision to return to France and emphasized that Le Havre's project, coaching staff, ambition, and overall setup played a crucial role in his choice.

"On the field and off, there was one thing I knew, that is, I still wanted to return to France, and that’s the reality. With the opportunities ahead in France, if it wasn’t OM, I wasn’t going to look at many places. Here, there is the project, the coach, the ambition, Mathieu Bodmer, and the staff, I’m pushed to make this decision. I analyzed their matches, and when I saw the atmosphere, I told myself that I made the right choice. I can’t wait," Ayew stated.

The seasoned footballer, who brings a wealth of experience from his time in England with Swansea, West Ham, and other clubs, is expected to make a significant impact in Ligue 1 with Le Havre.

