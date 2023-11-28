Andre Ayew reflects on ‘tough to take’ red card in Le Havre debut

Le Havre's Andre Ayew expressed his frustration over receiving a red card during his French Ligue 1 return against Nantes on Sunday.

The Black Stars captain, making his Le Havre debut, was sent off just two minutes after being substituted into the game.

The incident occurred when Ayew collided with Eray Comert, leading to a straight red card. Many fans on social media deemed the decision harsh.

Ayew, speaking to Le Havre's media team after the match, clarified that he had no intention of injuring the player.

Reflecting on the situation, Ayew stated, "It’s true that what happened was frustrating, but that’s football. I think that with some experience, we can look at some situations in hindsight, but I am rather calm after I looked at the images."

Describing the incident, Ayew explained, "There was a 50-50 ball, and we went in before I did. I saw that he had dived in, and I lifted my foot. In the process, I tried to land to regain, and in regaining my footing, I stepped on his shin guard."

He emphasized that he had no intention of hurting Comert, especially on his debut and return to Ligue 1. Ayew acknowledged the complexity of the situation, stating, "It’s true that when he touches the ball, he had a lifted foot, but mine was too, and he got his foot under my heel. That’s what happened, and I did not mean to hurt him. An incident like this happening on my return to Ligue 1 is tough to take."

Ayew is now suspended for three games including Le Havre's big game against PSG this weekend.