Black Stars captain Andre Ayew is fully committed to helping Nottingham Forest avoid relegation from the Premier League despite a difficult start for him at the club.

The 33-year-old signed a six-month contract with Forest in late January, turning down interest from Everton in the process. Ayew has struggled to find a regular spot in the team since his arrival, and he has even missed a penalty in his early appearances. He is also currently out of commission due to a knee injury sustained during the international break.

However, Ayew's ambition and drive to succeed remain unwavering. "I know what I can bring to the team, I'm ready to give my all and make sure that we are able to stay in the Premier League," he said when he was unveiled at the club. Those who know him well believe he will be true to his words and make a positive impact.

Forest are currently in perilous territory, having gone six games without a win and sitting perilously close to relegation. Ayew is aware of the situation and is determined to assist the team in any way he can. He could be a valuable asset in the fight to avoid relegation due to his experience and leadership qualities.

Despite his sluggish start at Forest, Ayew's track record suggests that he has the potential to improve. He previously played for Swansea City in the Premier League and was a key member of Ghana's national team.

His commitment to his craft and willingness to work hard in the face of adversity should give Forest fans hope that he will make a significant contribution in the season's final games.

Ayew's dedication to Forest's cause is unwavering. He is determined to help the team avoid relegation and will work hard to return to his best as soon as possible.

Forest fans should continue to believe in the experienced striker and provide him with the support he requires to make a positive contribution to the team's fight for survival.