Andre Ayew remains positive in Nottingham Forest's survival fight despite recent losses

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has shared an encouraging message on Instagram as he continues to remain positive in Nottingham Forest's fight for survival in the Premier League.

The midfielder was seen smiling in training as he geared up for this weekend's clash against Liverpool at Anfield.

Nottingham Forest have had a tough season so far, losing their last three games and currently sitting second from bottom in the league. However, Ayew remains hopeful that the team can turn things around and climb out of the relegation zone with a win against Liverpool.

In his Instagram post, Ayew wrote, "We keep going," indicating his unwavering support for his team and their efforts to secure a crucial win. The message was accompanied by a photo of the midfielder in training, looking happy and determined.

With just a few games remaining in the season, Nottingham Forest will need to put in their best efforts to secure enough points to avoid relegation.

Ayew's positivity and determination to succeed will undoubtedly help to motivate the team as they face one of their toughest challenges yet against Liverpool this weekend.