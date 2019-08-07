Andre Ayew returns to Swansea City after AFCON extended break

Andre Ayew has returned to Swansea City after being handed an extended break following his exertion at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 29-year-old has undergone a routine checkup at Fairwood as he prepares to train with the side.

The Ghanaian is train with the side as the Swans look for a buyer.

The English Championship side remain eager to sell the iconic Ghana captain to reduce their wage bill.

The son of Ghana legend Abedi Pele is determined to play top-flight football and appears not keen to play in the lower-tier of English football.

He will not be short of offers but waiting on a club that can meet his wage demands.

The Black Stars captain spent last season on loan at Fenerbahce where he scored five goals in 35 appearances last term.

By Patrick Akoto