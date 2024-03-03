Andre Ayew reveals financial considerations behind Swansea move

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has expressed no regrets about his decision to join Swansea City in 2015 after parting ways with boyhood club Marseille in France.

In an interview, Ayew revealed that financial considerations played a role in his choice to join the Welsh club, citing that other bigger clubs were interested in him but didn't offer the same playing style.

He stated, "In France, we didn’t really know about Swansea. Some bigger clubs showed interest, but they didn’t play the same style of football."

"I had a crucial role to play, and the financial aspect also played a part. For me, it was the perfect decision. And as soon as I arrived, I was recognised as the Premier League’s best player for the month."

Ayew's decision proved to be a wise one, as he went on to enjoy two successful stints with the club. During his first spell, he netted 12 goals in 35 Premier League appearances before moving to West Ham for £20.5m.

He later returned to Swansea in 2018 and scored 35 goals in 106 games.

Now plying his trade for Ligue 1 side Le Havre, Ayew continues to impress, having been named the Player of the Month for February by his club.

Reflecting on his time at Swansea, he expressed his appreciation for the experience.