Andre Ayew reveals how Ghana approached the 2009 U-20 World Cup final against Brazil

Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew, has reflected on his role in leading Ghana's U-20 football team to victory in the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

The Black Satellites made history by beating favourites Brazil in the final, becoming the first African team to win the championship at that level.

In an interview with FIFA ahead of the 2023 U-20 World Cup in Argentina, Ayew shared details of how the Ghanaian team approached the final, which ended in a goalless draw after 120 minutes. Ghana played most of the game with a man down after defender Daniel Addo was sent off.

"Ghana has a special history with Brazil when it comes to youth football. Even before my time, meetings between the two teams were always tense. To be honest, we didn't want to play the Seleçao in an earlier round as they were the best team in the tournament," Ayew said.

"In the final, it was a whole other story. We were aware that we could make history and didn’t want to let the chance pass us by. We told ourselves that there were only 90 or 120 minutes separating us from a world title."

Ayew also spoke about the pride and joy that came with being part of the first African team to win the U-20 World Cup, saying, "It remains the best moment of my career. It’s the title that’s given us the most joy, the most honour and the most pride."