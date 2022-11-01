Andre Ayew reveals how he celebrated the Black Stars' World Cup wins in 2006

Andre Ayew revealed leading wild celebrations whenever the Black Stars won a match during the 2006 World Cup.

The current senior national team captain was 16 when the Black Stars made their World Cup debut in Germany, and he loved it.

Ayew, who plays for Al Sadd in Qatar, had yet to play for the Black Stars at the time, but that did not stop him from celebrating massive victories over the Czech Republic and the United States.

"I was part of the boys running around, driving the car, blowing the horn crazy!” Ayew told SBS Sports.

Ayew debuted for the Black Stars a year after the 2006 World Cup and has since played a joint-record 109 games for the four-time African champions.

The 32-year-old has 23 goals and is set to make his third World Cup appearance for Ghana, becoming only the third player after Asamoah Gyan and Sulley Muntari.

Despite being drawn in a difficult group with Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay, Ayew is confident that the Black Stars will excel in the upcoming tournament in Qatar.