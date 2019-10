Andre Ayew helped Swansea secure a point as they drew 1-1 against Barnsley on Saturday in the Championship.

The Black Stars captain scored in the 65th minute of the second half to put Swansea City in the lead.

The lead was shot lived as Barnsley got the equalizer through Alex Mowatt in the 71st minute.

Ayew has now scored three goals for the Welsh club in his 11 appearances this season.

Swansea City have accrued 22 points after match day 12 after this result.