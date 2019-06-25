Andre Ayew scores in three consecutive AFCON openers for Ghana

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has scored in the last three AFCON opening games of the Black Stars after netting the leveler against Benin.

The Swansea City midfielder scored a beautiful goal to get the Black Stars level in the Group F opener at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 29-year old scored in the opening game against Senegal in 2015, a penalty in the 2-1 defeat to the Teranga Lions.

Two years later he scored from the spot against Uganda to grab Ghana an opening day victory.

His strike against Benin on Tuesday evening means he is now Ghana all time leading scorer at the Nations Cup with 9 goals. Ayew surpasses Asamoah Gyan by a goal.

Closely following Andre and Gyan is Rev. Osei Kofi, who has seven goals at the Nations Cup and was a member of the team that won the competition in 1965.

Ayew's father Abedi Pele is tied on six goals, same as greats Wilberforce Mfum and Abedi Pele.

Mubarak Wakaso follows with five goals.

Andre Ayew's new feat places him in the same pool with Ivorian legend Abdoulaye Traoré and Angolan great Manucho.

Cameroonian Samuel Eto'o remains the highest top scorer at the Nations Cup with 18 goals.