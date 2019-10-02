André Ayew scores to send Swansea City to Championship summit

Black Stars captain André Ayew opened his English Championship account for Swansea City as they romped from a goal down to win 2-1 against a half ton Athletic in Wednesday night.

Steve Cooper's men were trailing with only two minutes on the clock at The Valley as Jonathan Leko lashed into the roof of the net, although Yan Dhanda struck his first goal since his Swansea debut in August 2018 to level proceedings.

The visitors always looked dangerous though and took all three points thanks to Ayew's first league goal for Swansea in 1,235 days, with Cooper's men moving a point clear of Leeds United at the top of the league standings.

The visitors made just one change from Saturday's draw with Reading as Dhanda replaced George Byers.

But Swansea got off to a disastrous start as Leko found space in the box, and his deflected strike flew beyond Freddie Woodman and into the top corner in the second minute.

Going into the match, the Addicks had lost just once on their own patch in 2019, but Swansea - unbeaten on the road in the league this term - responded well.

Ayew drilled an effort over the bar from a tight angle, although Charlton remained threatening, with Sam Field blazing well wide from distance.

But Swansea got back on level terms in the 17th minute after impressive build-up play from Bersant Celina on the left ended with Dhanda's deflected shot rolling beyond Dillon Phillips and into the net.