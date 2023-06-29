Andre Ayew sends heartfelt congratulations to 'brother' Bafetimbi Gomis on his wedding

Ghana captain Andre Ayew expressed his joy and support as French striker Bafetimbi Gomis tied the knot in a grand ceremony recently.

The sharply dressed Ayew, accompanied by his wife, attended the event to celebrate with his close friend.

"Proud of you my brother the Lion 🦁 ❤️🤲🏽 @bafetimbigomis. May you and your family enjoy a lifetime of happiness together," Ayew shared on Instagram, showcasing their strong bond.

The duo of Ayew and Gomis had a remarkable season playing together at Swansea, forging a deep connection that has lasted beyond their time on the field. Gomis played a pivotal role in helping Ayew settle quickly when he joined the English league in 2015.

Their partnership was a force to be reckoned with, as they relentlessly tormented defenders in the Premier League with their attacking prowess and goal-scoring abilities.

The warm congratulations from Ayew exemplify the enduring friendship between the two football stars, highlighting the positive impact they have had on each other's lives both on and off the pitch.