Andre Ayew sends positive message to Alexander Djiku on Fenerbahce move

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has sent a positive message to Alexander Djiku following the defender's move to Fenerbahce.

Ayew, who previously played for the Turkish giants, took to Instagram to welcome Djiku and wish him good luck.

The 26-year-old centre-back on Monday signed a three-year contract with Fenerbahce, with an option for an additional year. His arrival was confirmed by the club after a successful medical examination.

Djiku, who previously played for Strasbourg, had the opportunity to extend his contract with the French club. However, he decided to explore other options and was impressed with the project presented by Fenerbahce. Despite interest from other clubs like Mainz 05 and Lille, Djiku chose to join the Turkish outfit.

Fenerbahce expressed their excitement about Djiku's arrival and welcomed him to their family. They wished him success in the form of victories and championships.

Djiku had been a key player for Strasbourg since joining the club in 2019 and even captained the team during the previous season, helping them avoid relegation.

Last summer, Djiku came close to leaving Strasbourg for Hoffenheim, but the move fell through due to issues with agent commission. His move to Fenerbahce marks an important step in his career as he joins the prestigious Turkish club with the goal of contributing to their future success.