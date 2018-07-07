Andre Ayew set for Swansea exit after agreeing terms with Turkish giants Besiktas

Ghana forward Andre Ayew is nearing a move to Turkish Super Lig giants Besiktas, Ghanasoccernet.com understands.

Agents and insiders close to the deal in Turkey say, Besiktas have agreed personal terms with Swansea City star Ayew.

Per the source, Ayew is expected to arrive in Istanbul in the coming days to put pen-to-paper on a new deal.

The report goes onto state that Besiktas have agreed on a one-year loan deal with Swansea City.

It is unclear whether the Black Eagles have agreed an option to buy clause within the deal.

Ayew has three-years remaining on his contract with the Swans. The 28-year-old joined the club in a deal worth £20 million from West Ham United.

However, the Ghana international has expressed a desire to leave the club following Swansea City’s relegation from the Premier League.

He provided five assists and scored six goals in 36 Premier League appearances last season.

Ayew has a cored 14 goals in 76 appearances for the Black Stars.