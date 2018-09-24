Andre Ayew set to make Istanbul derby as Fenerbahçe host rivals Beşiktaş

Ghana midfielder Andre Ayew is expected to feature in the biggest game in Turkey tonight when Fenerbahçe takes on rivals Beşiktaş in the final game of the week.

The on-loan Swansea City star has been a key member of manager Phillip Cocu's side this campaign, despite a difficult season for the Turkish giants.

Ahead of tonight's clash, the fate of the former PSV manager hangs on the thread with the likes of Andre Ayew expected to save the manager's job with victory against their sworn rivals.

Besiktas have won three games with Fenerbache winning only two games in the Turkish topflight with pressure mounting for both sides.

Fenerbache lost in midweek to Dynamo Zagreb in the UEFA Europa Cup by four goals to one. Andre Ayew did not feature in the game.

The 28 year old was rested for tonight's clash and he is expected to play a key role tonight when they come up against the likes of former Manchester City star Alvaro Negredo and Portuguese winger Quaresma.

Ayew has already opened his goal scoring account for the club after his scored a thumping header in Fenerbaches 3-2 defeat to Kayserispor a fortnight ago.