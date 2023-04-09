Andre Ayew sets up fund to support Ghanaian students in several cities

Ghanaian football star Andre Ayew has once again demonstrated his commitment to supporting education in his home country by setting up a fund to look after Ghanaian students in every city he lives in.

The fund, which has been established in cities such as Marseille, Swansea, Istanbul, Doha, and now Nottingham, provides financial assistance to Ghanaian students who are studying in these cities.

Ayew, who is currently playing for Nottingham Forest in the English Championship, has always been passionate about education and has previously set up similar funds in other cities where he has played.

The funds have provided a lifeline for many Ghanaian students who would have otherwise struggled to make ends meet while studying abroad.

Ayew's generosity has been praised by many in Ghana, with some calling on other successful Ghanaians to follow his example and support education in the country.

The 33-year-old is Ghana’s most-capped player and is the current captain of the national team which he has been playing since 2007.