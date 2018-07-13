WATCH VIDEO: Andre Ayew stars as Swansea come from behind to beat Yeovil Town in preseason friendly

Ghana midfielder Andre Ayew played an inspiring role as Swansea City came from behind to beat Yeovil Town in their first preseason friendly to hand new manager Graham Potter his first win.

The Ghanaian, who is close to joining Turkish giants Fenerbahçe, came on from the bench to revitalize a side that was down by a goal.

League Two outfit Yeovil had profited from slack defending to take a 25th minute lead through Jordan Green.

But the introduction of summer recruit Yan Dhanda transformed the game as both sides rung in the changes.

Dhanda scored with a low rasping drive after 77 minutes, before Matt Grimes' stunning injury time winner.

The game at Huish Park was Potter's first in charge since his recruitment from Ostersund following Swansea's relegation to the Championship.

Ayew's junior brother Jordan did not play a part in the friendly- he is also reported to be on the move.

Watch Video Below

https://youtu.be/zI5DiP1Ewig