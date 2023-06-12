Andre Ayew steals the show with all-white outfit as Black Stars arrive for AFCON qualifier

Black Stars received a fashion boost as captain Andre Ayew arrived at the Alisa Hotel in Accra for their upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Madagascar.

Ayew stole the spotlight with his impressive all-white attire, complete with sneakers and a cap, earning praise for his impeccable style.

The Black Stars, led by Ayew, are currently preparing for the crucial match against Madagascar, aiming to secure qualification for the next tournament in Ivory Coast. A draw or win in this match would guarantee their spot in the prestigious competition.

Ayew, who has already captained Ghana to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2022 World Cup, is determined to lead his team to a third consecutive tournament appearance.

His remarkable fashion sense, alongside his leadership skills, has made him a role model for his teammates.