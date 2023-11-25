Andre Ayew still holds record as 'diminutive aerial specialist' in French Ligue 1

Le Havre new signing Andre Ayew has an interesting statistic in the French Ligue 1 for headed goals due to his massive aerial prowess.

The Ghana captain is still the top scorer in France's top flight among players under 1m80 since 2006-07 (16 of his 47 goals).

He is ahead of Monaco star Wissam Ben Yedder and ex-Guingamp player Claudio Beauvue- all of whom have scored 14 goals with their heads; and Radamel Falcao (13 goals).

Despite his small stature (1m76), Andre has shone in this area since his debut, thanks to his timing, his ability to read trajectories and his positional sense.

Most headed goals by players under 1m80 (since 2006-07):