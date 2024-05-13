Andre Ayew stresses weight of Ghana team jersey amid calls for resilience

Ghana captain, Andre Ayew, underlined the significance of donning the national team jersey, underscoring the importance of resilience and fortitude.

Since making his debut in 2007, Ayew has been a pivotal figure, featuring in eight Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournaments and three FIFA World Cups.

Throughout his tenure as captain, Ghana endured disappointing exits in both AFCON and World Cup competitions.

Despite calls for senior players like Ayew to make way for younger talent, he emphasized the intense pressure placed on the team.

“There is a lot of pressure. Despite this generation dominating, we still couldn’t win so this creates more pressure and more demands, and the country expects more and more,” Ayew told Canal+, as quoted by CAF Online.

Acknowledging the relative lack of experience among younger players, Ayew expressed confidence in the team’s ability to surmount challenges.

“Today, the players do not have the experience that the players I just mentioned have or hadâ€¦ The players start by getting used to it, by understanding what it means to wear this jersey, which means a lot to millions of people. The jersey is very heavy to wear and you need to have broad shoulders.

Looking ahead to the future, Ayew maintained an optimistic outlook, asserting, “I know we will bounce back. We work. We are going through a bad time. But we will get through this, I am sure,” he added.

Ayew is poised to be included in the Black Stars squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic in June.