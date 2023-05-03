Andre Ayew supports Ghanaian-owned fashion brand Daily Paper

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has shown his support for the Ghanaian-owned menswear and womenswear fashion brand Daily Paper during a recent visit to the shop in Amsterdam.

Ayew was spotted at the shop earlier this week where he met with Jefferson Osei, also known as Papa Ghana, one of the co-founders of Daily Paper.

During his visit, Ayew was seen wearing an outfit from Daily Paper, which was a blue long-sleeved top, a blue hat, brown trousers, and blue shoes.

The 32-year-old footballer seemed impressed with the fashion brand's collection and expressed his admiration for their designs.

Daily Paper is a fashion brand that was founded in 2012 by three Ghanaian friends, Hussein Suleiman, Jefferson Osei, and Abderrahmane Trabsini.

The brand is based in Amsterdam and is known for its unique and vibrant designs that celebrate African culture.

Ayew's visit to the Daily Paper shop has been hailed as a significant moment for the Ghanaian fashion brand.

The football star is widely regarded as one of Ghana's most successful footballers and is admired by many Ghanaians for his talent and achievements