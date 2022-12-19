Andre Ayew ‘takes care’ of Stonebwoy in Qatar

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy had a wonderful time in Qatar over the weekend thanks to a great friend and compatriot, Andre Ayew.

The Black Stars captain made sure Stonebwoy absolutely enjoyed his stay in the Middle East country, where he was invited to perform at the FIFA Fan Festival ahead of the 2022 World Cup final.

Andre Ayew, who plays in Qatar and has a beautiful home there, hosted Stonebwoy and his team members. Ayew drove Stonebwoy around the beautiful city of Doha and took him to a show, where Stonebwoy demonstrated his musical prowess.

He joined the likes of Kizz Daniel, Patoranking, Sean Paul, Julian Marley and others to perform at the FIFA Fan Festival.

Ayew returned to Qatar from Qatar last week following Ghana's elimination from the World Cup group stage.

The Black Stars captain scored in the first game against Portugal but missed a crucial penalty as Uruguay defeated Ghana 2-0 in the final group game.

The 32-year-old, who plays for Qatari Super League club Al Sadd, has already resumed training with his club.