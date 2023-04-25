Andre Ayew talks about Ghana's triumph over mighty Brazil in 2009 U20 World Cup

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has opened up on Ghana's historic FIFA U20 World Cup triumph 14 years ago in Egypt.

The Black Satellites shocked the world after beating Brazil on penalties to win the tournament for the first time, becoming the only African nation to achieve that feat.

Ghana defeated the South Americans playing most of the game with a man down after defender Daniel Addo was sent off in the 37th minute.

Despite the disadvantage, the African giants held on to send the game into penalties, beating the favourites in the shootouts.

"Ghana has a special history with Brazil when it comes to youth football. Even before my time, meetings between the two teams were always tense. To be honest, we didn't want to play the Seleçao in an earlier round as they were the best team in the tournament," he told FIFA.

"In the final, it was a whole other story. We were aware that we could make history and didn’t want to let the chance pass us by. We told ourselves that there were only 90 or 120 minutes separating us from a world title," he added.

Ayew earned an immediate promotion to the senior team, playing for the Black Stars at the 2010 FIFA World Cup.