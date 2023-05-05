Andre Ayew testing Nottingham Forest fans’ patience amid Steve Cooper's trust

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper has absolute trust in Andre Ayew but the Ghana captain is testing the patience of the club's fans after failing to get going at the City Ground since arriving in February this year.

The 33-year-old returned to England after terminating his contract with Qatari champions Al Sadd.

However, plans have not gone as planned with the Black Stars forward struggling to hit the ground running since joining Forest.

Now, The Athletic is reporting how the player's teammates value him behind the scenes.

While Steve Cooper trust the Ghanaian and his teammates holding him in high esteem, the Ghanaian superstar is testing the patience of the club's supporters.

The Reds haven't had any joy with Ayew since he joined with the player having four shots on goal in over 300 minutes on the pitch - clearly not great for a player remarkably known and renowned for banging in the goals.

Age appears to be catching up with the former Swansea City star being subbed in every single game that he's played in.

Despite his seeming lack of firepower, there is no angst in the dressing room over the 33-year-old getting minutes.

This doesn’t really come as a major surprise in the sense that Ayew has been a model professional.

However, there are concerns that Ayew may not have what it takes at the moment to keep Forest up.

The Ghana star is valued by Steve Cooper and the rest of the squad, but must do more to convince the fans who are getting apprehensive, it has been reported in the media in England.