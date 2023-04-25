Andre Ayew tips African nations to shine in upcoming U-20 World Cup in Argentina

U-20 World Cup winner Andre Ayew has voiced his support for an African nation to emerge victorious in the upcoming youth championship set to take place in Argentina.

The Black Stars captain led Ghana to win the global showpiece back in 2009, becoming the only African nation to do so.

Four African nations, Senegal, the Gambia, Tunisia and Nigeria, are set to participate in the competition which kicks off on May 20. Ayew believes that the African continent is united when it comes to football, which is a blessing, and he backs Senegal to perform well as they are the current African champions.

Speaking to FIFA media, Ayew said, “Senegal are in excellent form – they’re African champions and have some real ‘cracks’ in their team. As for the Gambia, I greatly admire the work their federation is doing. We witnessed a very strong Gambia side at the last AFCON, and I know that their youth teams are formidable."

“Without much fuss, Tunisia have assembled a tenacious side, while Nigeria never show up at an underage World Cup without aspirations of a podium finish. May the best team win and bring honour to the continent!” Ayew added.