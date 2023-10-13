Andre Ayew to lead Black Stars in quest for 2023 AFCON success

Ghanaian football fans are looking to Andre Ayew as the captain to lead the Black Stars in their pursuit of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy, a tournament hosted in Ivory Coast.

This marks an opportunity for Ghana to secure their fifth AFCON championship and put an end to their long-standing quest for continental success.

During the AFCON draw held in Ivory Coast, Ghana were placed in Group B alongside the record AFCON holders, Egypt, as well as Cape Verde and Mozambique. The draw has set the stage for what promises to be a highly competitive tournament.

Despite his recent exclusion from Ghana's squad for the friendlies against Mexico and the United States of America, the Ghana Football Association has underlined Ayew's indispensable role in the national team. It is highly unlikely that the 33-year-old, who has been a stalwart for the Black Stars, will be left out of the squad for the AFCON tournament.

Ayew, a seasoned professional, is expected to lead the team as they aspire to secure their fifth Nations Cup title. Ghana's last AFCON victory came in 1982, and they have come close to breaking the trophy drought in recent years, narrowly missing out in the finals of the 2010 Angola tournament against Egypt and the 2015 Equatorial Guinea-Gabon edition where the Black Stars fell to Ivory Coast in a penalty shootout.

The 34th edition of AFCON is scheduled to take place from January 13 to February 11, 2024. Ghana's campaign will kick off on January 14 against Cape Verde. The opening match is set to be a crucial opportunity for the Black Stars to set the tone for their tournament journey.