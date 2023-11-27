Andre Ayew to miss Le Havre's showdown against PSG in Ligue 1

Le Havre's recent recruit, Andre Ayew, is set to miss an anticipated clash against PSG in Ligue 1 due to a suspension earned in his debut match over the weekend.

The Ghana midfielder, who joined Le Havre as a free agent in November, received a red card just two minutes into his first game, leaving him sidelined for three upcoming matches.

The red card incident, marked by Ayew's earnest attempt to win back the ball, has stirred controversy. Replays suggest the referee's decision might have been harsh, as Ayew's contact with the opponent's leg appeared non-malicious. Despite the player's cries of pain influencing the initial call, a closer examination hints that a yellow card might have sufficed as punishment.

Now, with Ayew sidelined, Le Havre faces the challenge of taking on PSG without the services of their new acquisition. The suspension will see Ayew miss three crucial games, including the impending clash against PSG at Stade Océane. While the team hopes for victory, Ayew will be left cheering on his teammates from the stands, eager to contribute once he returns to the pitch.